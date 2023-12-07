Tucker’s On The Verge Of Something Big

The undeniable king of conservative commentary, Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson, has already re-defined the world of online journalism. “Tucker on X” has brought in tens of millions of viewers for long form interviews freed from the constraints of corporate media shackles. But this has just been setting the stage for his latest media venture.

Now, Tucker’s much anticipated new media company is barreling towards launch. It has begun building a paid subscription base, where subscribers will gain access to members-only content and a collection of behind-the-scenes footage.

Neil Patel, Daily Caller co-founder and chief executive of the new venture, spoke to Reuters about the upcoming launch.

“We’ve opened our site for membership pre-sales,” said Patel. “Once we are comfortable that all of the systems are running well, launch and brand release will follow.”

Tucker’s unceremonious firing from Fox News in April seems to have been a blessing in disguise — for both the host and his viewers. The only loser appears to be Fox News itself. Once the highest rated cable news host in the coveted 25-54 demographic, Tucker has brought his considerable star power to an even broader audience. His August interview with former President Donald Trump — who skipped the first presidential debate to sit down with Tucker — alone drew over 74 million views, according to X viewer data. (RELATED: All Of Corporate Media Just Did Exactly What They Crucified Tucker For Doing)

Donald Trump. Tucker Carlson.

Debate Night in Bedminster

8:55pm ET pic.twitter.com/w8nGhOfEdv — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 23, 2023

But in barely six months since the first episode, Tucker has sat down with intriguing characters from different backgrounds and specialties from all over the world. From foreign conservative leaders like Argentina’s Javier Milei and Viktor Orban of Hungary, to establishment boogeymen like Steve Bannon and Julian Assange — audiences got unfiltered access to contrarian insight that would have never cleared advertiser pressure and corporate red tape. COVID, Ukraine, even UFO’s — he’s been free to speak plainly on all the issues viewers have come to know and love him for.

Ep. 42 For more than 80 years, the US government has hidden the existence of UFOs. The question is why. The answer is ominous. pic.twitter.com/JMskiaBEmR — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 29, 2023



Tucker’s foray into online broadcasting comes at a time when the legacy media faces a crossroad.

On the one hand, cable television is a dying breed. It survives on older viewers less aware of the burgeoning industry of online and independent media. With more ways than ever to get your daily updates, younger audiences are turning to outlets like X, Substack, or just cutting the cord altogether. At the same time, broadcasts aren’t going dark anytime soon. Seismic technological changes occur slowly, and legacy networks will have years to adjust to the new landscape.

Tucker’s new venture is unique in that it’s set to cover both bases — showing that, unlike most media figures, he really does understand his audience. As the Wall Street Journal reported, the new venture will deliver “longer versions” of his early Twitter shorts, similar to what viewers came to expect from him on Fox. (RELATED: Tucker’s Big New Plan Revealed)

While the company would have its own website and mobile app, it will also cater to the older, legacy audience of Fox viewers. As the Journal noted, “Carlson’s team and Twitter employees have discussed the readiness of various features for watching video on the platform, including how to make it easier to watch Twitter videos on a television set.”

With $15 million in seed money, the new venture holds a unique promise: the ease of cable, the excitement and novelty of innovative technology — and a determination to remain “the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity smugness and group think.