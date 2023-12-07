Video Appears To Show Moment Man Allegedly Shoots Diner In The Face

Police said a man allegedly shot a diner in the face in Manhattan just before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to ABC 7.

Authorities are searching for the man who allegedly shot the 37-year-old victim inside the Seafood King Fish Market on Broadway, according to ABC 7. Police said the suspect entered the restaurant and went to the bathroom. When the man came out, he allegedly pointed a gun at the cashier and allegedly took her phone before going to where the victim was sitting. The suspect allegedly then demanded the victim hand over his money and cell phone, allegedly pointing the gun at his head repeatedly, police said, per ABC 7.

The suspect allegedly shot the victim despite allegedly acquiring the man’s phone and wallet, police said, according to ABC 7. The victim was reportedly struck on the upper cheek and taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital in critical condition.

Lt. John Russo with the Commander Investigative Coordinator Detective Bureau spoke on the incident, per ABC 7.

“I don’t know if the victim saw it coming. The victim just had his property taken, cell phone and money while he was eating, and I’m sure he was watching the encounter with the second victim who was an employee at the location,” he said. “And it just seemed as the perpetrator was running out the door, he turned around and fired a shot, striking the victim in the hood.”

Authorities are reportedly searching for the suspect. (RELATED: Video Shows Assault Suspect Shooting Officer In The Groin During Scuffle)

The victim was one of at least four people shot in New York City as of Tuesday, per ABC 7.

“We’ve recovered one 9-millimeter shell casing at the scene,” Russo said. “You know, we’ll forensically process that to see if it matches any of the shell casings on the face and that it doesn’t appear to fit any other robberies or patterns that we have going on in the area.”

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings, per ABC 7.