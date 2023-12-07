‘Out Of Control’: Video Shows Two Men In Knife Fight ‘Stabbing At Each Other’ In Middle Of Roadway

Two men were caught on video apparently engaged in a knife fight in the middle of a Florida roadway in December, Local 10 News reported Thursday.

Cellphone footage taken by Cutler Bay appeared to show the two men holding knives and going at each other. (RELATED: Masked Men Allegedly Entered Miami Steakhouse, Robbed Diners At Knifepoint)

SCARY SIGHT: Two men were involved in a full-on knife fight in the middle of a Southwest Miami-Dade roadway, and it was all caught on camera. https://t.co/SoluKLOUcb — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) December 7, 2023

“One had like a 10-inch knife and a five- or six-inch knife you kind of see it in the video but not real clear. They were stabbing at each other like this. And I was the one on the phone it’s 911 saying send police this is out of control,” Kathy Thomas, an eyewitness to the strange scene, told Local 10 News.

Residents told the outlet they thought a road rage incident sparked the fight. Police reportedly arrested both men, but it is unclear if either of them will face charges. No one appeared to be injured from the spat, the outlet reported.

“With a crime rate of 35 per one thousand residents, Miami has one of the highest crime rates in America compared to all communities of all sizes — from the smallest towns to the very largest cities … Within Florida, more than 88% of the communities have a lower crime rate than Miami,” a crime report by Neighborhood Scout stated.

Miami also had one of the highest violent crime rates in the United States, according to Neighborhood Scout. Back in March, local police reportedly shot a machete-wielding man who was allegedly holding a woman hostage.