Masked Men Allegedly Entered Miami Steakhouse, Robbed Diners At Knifepoint

Miami police are looking for three men who allegedly robbed diners at knifepoint inside a popular steakhouse Tuesday night, according to WPLG Local 10.

Surveillance footage from the Miami Beach kosher steakhouse, the Grill House, captured the perpetrators approaching the restaurant before the robbery and running away afterward, the local outlet reported. (RELATED: Wild Video Shows Naked Man Rampaging Through Gym, Attacking People)

RESTAURANT ROBBERY: Authorities are looking for three masked men who walked into a popular kosher steakhouse in Miami Beach and robbed a group of diners at knifepoint. https://t.co/WbhlGTIJkM — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) September 13, 2023

The three masked suspects reportedly brandished knives at three diners and took some of their belongings before taking off. (RELATED: Robbers Shoot, Kill Guard Outside Of Armored Vehicle Full Of Cash)

“This is a very Jewish community and people come here and love the food,” Grill House employee Jesse Elkouby said, per WPLG.

Authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the suspects may have followed the victims to the restaurant.

