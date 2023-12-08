‘Knives, A Machete … Meat Tenderizer’: Judge Sentences Couple For Murdering Mother In Front Of 8-Year-Old Child

A couple in Hawaii was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 51-year-old Telma Boinville in 2017, Law&Crime reported Thursday.

Judge Rowena A. Somerville of O’ahu First Circuit Court delivered the verdict to 26-year-old Hailey Dandurand and 29-year-old Stephen Brown Wednesday and imposed the life sentences with a chance for parole, according to Law&Crime. In addition to the murder charges, Dandurand received a consecutive life sentence for kidnapping Boinville’s daughter and a 20-year term for the burglary. Brown, similarly, was handed an additional 20-year sentence for both the kidnapping and burglary charges.

This incident involved allegedly killing Boinville in front of her 8-year-old daughter. The alleged murder occurred when Boinville, who was cleaning a vacation rental in Pupukea to earn extra money for her daughter, walked in on the pair during a burglary. The couple allegedly attacked the victim and beaten her to death with various objects including a machete, a knife, and a meat tenderizer. (RELATED: Security Guard Beaten To Death By Mob In Hollywood, Police Say)

“This is one of the most heinous cases to occur in Hawaii,” Judge Somerville said, per Hawaii News Now. “Ms. Boinville was brutally killed when she happened upon the defendants at her place of work. The defendants could have left the premises, but instead chose to beat her with multiple objects — knives, a machete, and even a meat tenderizer.”

Boinville’s husband, Kevin Emery, delivered a victim impact statement and questioned the fairness of the verdict. “They will now ask for parole, for a second chance at life. Is this a joke? I want to ask for a second chance to be a husband. Can I ask for a second chance for my wife to be mother to her daughter? Can I ask for a second chance for Makana to have the comfort of her mother?” Emery said, per KHON. “I demand justice. They are both a threat to society. If Stephen and Hailey walk free there will be another victim like Telma [Boinville], Makana (his and Boinville’s daughter), and myself.”

The prosecution’s call for maximum punishment echoed the sentiments of Boinville’s family and friends, per Law&Crime.