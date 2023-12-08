White House Reveals Whether Joe Biden Will Pardon Son Hunter In Light Of New Charges

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre revealed Friday whether President Joe Biden will pardon Hunter Biden in the wake of fresh criminal charges being filed against him.

Jean-Pierre spoke to reporters on Air Force One and briefly addressed the nine new tax charges leveled onto Hunter Biden by a California grand jury Thursday. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Indicted On 9 Tax-Related Charges In California)

LISTEN:

Karine Jean-Pierre on the latest criminal charges against Hunter Biden: “[Joe Biden] is proud of his son” pic.twitter.com/rxRKuYifc3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2023

“The president has said this before, and he will continue to say, which is that he loves his son and supports him as he continues to rebuild his life. I’m going to be really careful and not comment on this and refer you to Department of Justice or my colleagues at the White House counsel,” Jean-Pierre said.

“I’m not gonna go beyond telling you all what the president has said over and over again. He’s proud of his son,” she added.

Another reporter asked Jean-Pierre if Joe Biden will pardon his son in light of the new tax charges. (RELATED: Joe Biden Used Fake Name To Exchange Over 50 Private Emails With Hunter Biden’s Business Associate, Docs Show)

LISTEN:

“You’ve said before that the president would not pardon his son. Is that still the case?” KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: “Nothing has changed. That is still the case.” pic.twitter.com/glwkfTOzkK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2023

“You’ve said before that the president would not pardon his son. Is that still the case?” the reporter asked.

“Nothing has changed. That is still the case,” Jean-Pierre replied. (RELATED: James Comer, Jim Jordan Threaten Hunter Biden With Contempt Of Congress)

Reporters also attempted to ask President Biden questions about his son’s latest criminal charges. He appeared to ignore the questions as he left the White House Friday afternoon.

Hunter Biden was indicted on nine tax charges related to failing to pay taxes, failing to file taxes and false tax filings over a four year period.

READ THE INDICTMENT:

Hunter Biden California Ind… by James Lynch

He allegedly engaged in a “four-year scheme” to avoid paying around $1.4 million in taxes owed for tax years 2016-19, a time period when he had more than enough income to fulfill his tax burdens, according to the 56-page indictment. (RELATED: Burisma Slashed Hunter Biden’s Salary When Donald Trump Took Office, New Indictment Shows)

Hunter Biden faces up to 17 years in prison for three felony offenses and six misdemeanors in the Central District of California. His attorney, Abbe Lowell, attributed the charges to Republican pressure on special counsel David Weiss, the lead prosecutor in the ongoing criminal investigation into Hunter Biden.

Statement from Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell: “if Hunter’s last name was anything other than Biden, the charges in Delaware, and now California, would not have been brought.” pic.twitter.com/kEbFO8EEsy — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) December 8, 2023

Biden-appointed U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California E. Martin Estrada previously declined to cooperate with Weiss on the Hunter Biden case before Weiss’ special counsel appointment, both men confirmed when they testified before the House Judiciary Committee, according to transcripts reviewed by the Daily Caller.

Estrada’s conduct was first brought to light by IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler when they came forward with allegations of special treatment given to Hunter Biden during the investigation. Shapley and Ziegler said in a joint statement Thursday night the new indictment vindicates their testimony.

Hunter Biden simultaneously faces three federal gun charges in Delaware that could land him in prison for up to 25 years. The alleged gun offenses are connected to an alleged 2018 firearm purchase in Delaware while he battled an addiction to crack cocaine.

The first son pleaded not guilty to the gun charges in October.