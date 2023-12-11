Americans Prefer Trump Over Biden To Handle Conflict In Israel: POLL

Former President Donald Trump is the favorite among the American people to handle the crisis in Israel, according to a recently released poll.

Forty-six percent of Americans polled by Deseret News and HarrisX said they trusted Trump to direct America’s response to the war between Israel and Hamas whereas just 36% said they trusted Biden more. Biden has taken criticism from the left and the right over his handling of the crisis in Israel.

Trump slammed Biden in November for failing to secure the release of American hostages held by Hamas. (RELATED: ‘Totally Inappropriate’: Trump Rips Biden For Sending $100 Million In Aid To Gaza)

“Has anybody noticed that Hamas has returned people from other Countries but, so far, has not returned one American Hostage?” Trump asked on Truth Social, his social media platform.

“There is only one reason for that, NO RESPECT FOR OUR COUNTRY OR OUR LEADERSHIP. This is a very sad and dark period of America!”

Eight or nine Americans were still being held captive as of Nov. 27, and the United States did not have “solid information on each and every one of them,” according to the White House.

Democrats also have been critical of Biden’s approach to Israel, but for different reasons.

An Associated Press/NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released on Nov. 9 found that 46% of Democrats opposed Biden’s response to the war in Israel. Forty-four percent of Democrats thought the United States under Biden was not supportive enough of Palestinians.

Trump enjoyed an even bigger lead over Biden on Israel among independents. Forty-four percent of independents said they preferred Trump to lead America’s response to Israel compared to just 28% saying they’d want Biden.

Trump also holds a significant lead over his primary opponents among Republican voters on the Israel question.

Thirty percent of Republican voters thought Trump had the best position on the war in Israel. Nikki Haley, the next most popular choice, was only selected by 8% of respondents.

The Deseret/HarrisX poll was conducted between Nov. 21 and Nov. 22, included 1,012 registered voters and had a margin of error of 3.1%.

Foreign policy leadership isn’t the only area where Trump is polling well.

A CNN poll released Monday showed Trump ahead of Biden in Georgia and Michigan, building on a series of polls showing Trump winning key battleground states.

Trump has also maintained his dominating lead in the Republican primary, surpassing 51% support in Iowa ahead of the state’s influential caucus, according to an NBC poll released Monday. An average of national primary polls maintained by 538 has Trump at 59.3% support with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his closest competitor, pulling an average of 12.6% of Republican voters.

