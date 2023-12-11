Two Off-Duty Cops Robbed At Gunpoint In Chicago: REPORT

A person with goggles allegedly robbed two female off-duty Chicago police officers and a city Aviation Department employee at gunpoint on Friday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

A police report of the incident said one of the cops attempted to reach for her badge from her purse when the goggle-wearing gunman allegedly pointed his firearm at her and told her “don’t reach” for the badge, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. (RELATED: ‘Nowhere Else To Go’: Blue City Official Warns Biden Campaign That They’re On Track To Lose Thousands Of Dem Voters)

Two off-duty Chicago police officers were robbed Friday night in the South Loop. Among the items stolen were their Chicago police IDs, badges and firearm owner identification cards. https://t.co/xg4XHcbg8h — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) December 10, 2023

The police report said the armed thief allegedly stole the victims’ government IDs, badges and firearm identification cards, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The alleged robber then reportedly fled from the scene on a motorcycle. No suspect has been reportedly arrested so far.

Just two weeks earlier, four gunmen allegedly robbed an off-duty police officer in the city, taking his badge and personal belongings.

Chicago is experiencing the largest spike in robberies in over 20 years, according to data obtained by WBEZ, a local news network. Over 1,000 robberies took place in the city between August and October of 2023, the highest level of robberies in three consecutive months since 2013, the outlet noted.