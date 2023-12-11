CNN Political Director Lays Out ‘The Biggest Warning Sign’ For Biden From Damning New Poll

A CNN political director laid out “the biggest warning sign” for President Joe Biden as a damning new poll shows voters in key states favoring former President Donald Trump.

CNN political director David Chalian said the economy is the biggest threat to Biden ahead of the 2024 race. Fifty-four percent of voters in Georgia and 56 percent in Michigan believe Biden “worsened” economic conduction, while only one-fourth believe he “improved conditions,” a new CNN/SRS poll found.

“This, I think, is one of the biggest warning signs in the poll for Joe Biden,” Chalian said. “Because in both Georgia and Michigan … a majority of voters — 54 percent in Georgia, 56 percent in Michigan — say Biden’s policies have worsened economic conditions for them. Okay? Only a quarter in each state say economic conditions have improved under Joe Biden. This is the perception we see, day-in-day-out, the White House trying to change. It just isn’t yet working.”

The White House has touted the success of Biden’s economic policies, which they’ve labeled “Bidenomics.” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has repeatedly said that Americans have yet to feel Biden’s economic successes and that the administration sympathizes with the American peoples’ frustration.

The same poll found Trump leading Biden 49-44 in Georgia and 50-40 in Michigan, among registered voters. Biden won both of these states in the 2020 presidential election.

Chalian also noted that Trump continues to lead Biden in Michigan when third-party candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornell West are included. With those two in the race, Biden’s support drops to 31 percent and Trump’s to 39.

“This is another threat coming to Joe Biden from another direction,” Chalian said of the third-party candidates on CNN’s “Inside Politics with Dana Bash.”

Republican presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis also lead Biden in the poll. Haley leads the president by 12 points, 50-38, and DeSantis leads by seven points, 49-42, among Michigan voters. (RELATED: Poll Shows Trump With Enormous Lead Over Biden In Crucial Battleground State)

In Michigan, the poll surveyed 1,197 registered voters between Nov. 28 and Dec. 6 with a 3.4 percent margin of error. In Georgia, 1,068 voters were sampled from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7 with a 3.3 percent margin of error.