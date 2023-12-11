‘Through My Testicle Into My Butt Cheek’: Man Says He Still Loves Girlfriend Who Shot Him

Charlie Glenn, an Ohio man, says he still loves his ex-girlfriend even after she shot him in the testicle, WXIX reported Friday.

Tonya Nester, Glenn’s 36-year-old girlfriend, pulled out the pistol that she called “a pellet gun” and shot her boyfriend Thursday morning after she wanted to take a walk with him and he said he would not walk with her armed, the outlet reported. The bullet hit Glenn in the privates. (RELATED: Judge Offers Woman Who Threw Burrito Bowl At Chipotle Employee An Unusual Way To Reduce Her Jail Sentence)

“One shot, but I think it went through my testicle into my butt cheek and out,” Glenn told the police, WXIX reported. Despite the injury, Glenn managed to disarm his girlfriend, the outlet noted. His family then called the police because Glenn “was shot and bleeding”, the outlet reported.

Nester fled the scene but was later apprehended by the police, the outlet noted. According to court documents, Nester was charged with felonious assault and possessing weapons while under disability, WLWT reported. Bond for her release was set at $100,000, the outlet noted.

Tonya Nester was arrested and charged with felonious assault, among other charges, after police say she shot a man in between the legs yesterday at a home on Shuler Avenue in Hamilton. Bond set at $100,000. @wlwt pic.twitter.com/0unt6oOt7G — Karin Johnson WLWT (@karinjohnson) December 8, 2023

“I don’t know if they had relationship problems or what, but to do something like that is horrible,” Paul Carpenter, a friend of Glenn, told WXIX. Glenn told the outlet that his girlfriend was taking medicine for a mental disability. Glenn added that he was not seeking an apology from her but just wanted her to get better.

“I still to this day love her,” Glenn told the outlet.

Nester is scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday, WXIX reported.