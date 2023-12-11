NFL Fans Compare Taylor Swift To Yoko Ono After Chiefs Lose In Heartbreaking Fashion

Taylor Swift has earned herself a new nickname thanks to two miserable December matches for her boyfriend’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in early December, and then to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, prompting some fans to turn their blame on Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, according to WhiskeyRiff. Radio host and Outkick’s own Clay Travis posed the question: “Is Taylor Swift the Yoko Ono of the Chiefs dynasty? Debate, discuss.” And the replies, as well as other Twitter commentary, were pretty brutal.

For younger readers, most of whom can’t actually read, this might be a dated reference. Yoko Ono is the wife of the late John Lennon, who was in the band The Beatles. And The Beatles are the inspiration for basically all modern music, just FYI. Ono is credited with being the reason The Beatles broke up, it’s believes, because Ono wouldn’t shut the heck up with her opinion in the recording studio, leading Lennon’s bandmates to bail.

Ever since Swift showed up w Kelce the Chiefs have started to suck. We all have seen this before, Yoko Ono comes to mind. https://t.co/4nOWLywAOd — Guru Brak (@CryptoBrak) December 11, 2023

“You’re onto something …” wrote Independent Women’s Forum spokesperson Paula Scanlan, in response to Travis’ discussion. Others used their Twitter platform to just outright call Swifty the “Yoko Ono of Football.” Another wrote, “I think it’s time to admit Taylor Swift is the Yoko Ono of the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs.” (RELATED: Department Of Wildlife Conservation Absolutely Rips Taylor Swift Over Travis Kelce)

I think we’ve a little ways to go before Swift officially earns her Yoko Ono brand. Rumors are circulating that Kelce will propose to Swift in the coming weeks. And I would bet my bottom dollar he bails on football just as soon as he’s able to leverage his relationship into a more generic celebrity. If or when this happens, we can call Swift the new Yoko Ono.