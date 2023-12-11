Vikings Defense Performs Epic Keg Stand Celebration After Their Offensive Coordinator Gets Hit With DWI

In a near-scoreless game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Vikings performed an awesome keg stand celebration just days after their offensive coordinator was arrested and charged with a DWI.

After a fumble recovery by the Viking’s defense, the players rushed into the opposing team’s endzone to celebrate. Players gathered to enact a keg stand routine, with one being hoisted into the air and others pretending to stumble as if drunk. While the celebration is one fans have never seen before, the controversy regarding Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips loomed large over the team’s antics this time.

The #Vikings defense just gave us a keg stand celebration 😂😂pic.twitter.com/1c5AM6ByWO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 10, 2023

The game ended with a Vikings win over the Raiders in a “tantalizing” 3 – 0 victory.

More importantly, Vikings offensive coordinator Philips traveled with the team to Las Vegas despite being booked in Minnesota’s Hennepin County Jail on Friday night, according to Fox News. He was pulled over by the Minnesota State Police and charged with driving while impaired, per the outlet.

Surprisingly, the team allowed Philips to come to Vegas with them.

“Wes immediately notified the team following his arrest last night,” the team said in a statement. “This morning, we contacted the NFL, and after internal discussion, made the decision Wes will travel with the team to Las Vegas this afternoon. We will continue to gather information regarding the incident and have further comment at the appropriate time.”

Philips is in his second season with the Vikings. The coach previously worked for the L.A. Rams as a tight ends coach and pass game coordinator, and won a Super Bowl with the team. (RELATED: Brother Of NFL Superstar Hits Transfer Portal To Leave Major Program, But Not For The Reason You May Think)