Florida RB Trevor Etienne Hits Transfer Portal To Leave The Gators, But Not For The Reason You May Think

Dear, Gators — Hahahahahahahahaha! HA!

Trevor Etienne, who is a running back for the Florida Gators and the brother of Jacksonville Jaguars’ Travis Etienne, announced Thursday he has entered the transfer portal.

This season for the Gators, Etienne led the team with eight rushing touchdowns, and also tallied a second place finish running for 753 yards behind Montrell Johnson‘s 817, according to ESPN. (RELATED: We Have The Footage Of The Dead Longhorn Being Dumped On Oklahoma State’s Campus, And Just … What The Hell?)

And while most players enter the portal for an NIL paycheck, Etienne actually has a much different reason for why he wants to get out of Gainesville: He wants to win. And hell, can you blame him?

In his freshman season, the Gators chalked up a 6-6 record, while getting worse at 5-7 in his sophomore campaign.

They couldn’t even get into a bowl this season!

As somebody who has rooting interest in both the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles, I have double the hate for the Florida Gators than your average Gator hater, so I can’t help but just HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA at this whole thing.

Like, come on, Florida … the kid isn’t even leaving because of money[, this needs a period] it’s because you’re a bunch of losers (LMAO).

And then I love how Gators fans are like:

Trevor Etienne transferring got me like pic.twitter.com/iwmYrtpnsk — Ken 🐊✭🪓 (@GettinChomped) December 7, 2023

God, I’m loving the misery.

And we also have this floating around:

Colorado could be a school to look out for to land Florida RB Trevor Etienne. Earlier this season, Trevor’s older brother, Travis, jokingly said Trevor “might need to go play for Prime [Deion Sanders]” pic.twitter.com/3gymxrSPZ5 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) December 7, 2023

Etienne to Deion Sanders’ Colorado?

Now wouldn’t that be something…