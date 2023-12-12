CNN Guest Says He’s ‘Struck’ About How ‘Correct’ Trump’s Team Analysis Was About DeSantis

Writer of a “Very Serious” newsletter Josh Barro said Tuesday on CNN that he has been “struck” by how “correct” former President Donald Trump’s team has been about Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and his campaign.

Barro first argued that while DeSantis may have upped his rhetoric against Trump, he comes across as “whiny” when he laments that Trump will not join the other presidential hopefuls for a debate.

“If you’re looking at areas of concerns for voters … the voters concern is not what debates [Trump] shows up to,” Barro said. “You’re not really speaking to voters’ individual concerns when you go out there and do these sort of processed complaints.” (RELATED: ‘Sick Of Hearing About These Polls’: Megyn Kelly Opens Debate By Laying Out Dire State Of DeSantis’ Polling To His Face)

“Over the last few months I have just been struck by how correct the Trump camp’s analysis was of DeSantis before he even announced his campaign. When DeSantis raised all this money, his polls looked better before he got in the race, he had this crushing re-election victory as governor of Florida and all the press reporting about the Trump take on DeSantis was ‘he just doesn’t have it, he doesn’t have the personality, he is too short, he, you know, and he comes off in the debates–”

CNN’s Poppy Harlow jumped in to say it’s time to move away from the debate as to whether DeSantis wears heels on the debate stage.

“He’s trying to get all feisty and it’s like he is about to explode or something. It’s kind of cute but, like, not in, like, a presidential way. He looks like he is playing presidential candidate.”

Trump remains the leading presidential candidate amongst republican hopefuls, with more than 60% support among primary voters nationwide, according to a RealClearPolitics average of all major polls.

Trump has 51% support amongst registered voters in Iowa as their first preference, a poll conducted by Seltzer & Company commissioned by NBC News, The Des Moines Register and Mediacom found. DeSantis earned 19% of the respondents’ first preference and 30% support as their second.