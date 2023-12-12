Dashcam Video Shows Total Devastation Of Tennessee Tornado

Dashcam footage shared online Monday showed the moment a massive tornado hit Clarksville, Tennessee.

The video was taken by Cameron McNeil, 25, and shows something not even Hollywood’s most elite computer graphics nerd could create: What appears to be the outer edge of a tornado, according to WhiskeyRiff. It starts with the dark but familiar storm clouds brewing overhead, sending debris, dust and whatever else swirling through the skies.

To the left of the screen, we see the enormous trunk of the tornado approach as more and more, larger and larger bits of stuff are hurled toward the camera. But then the trunk disappears as McNeil appears to be sent twisting around the vortex. The screen is almost covered in dirt as he narrowly avoids a row of other vehicles.

Insane Dashcam footage of the tornado in Tennessee, which killed 6 ppl and wounded dozens of others. For more breaking news updates, follow us at @TheNewsTrending pic.twitter.com/Ox3dr9JNVO — Hot news (@TheNewsTrending) December 11, 2023

Something big and brightly colored, either a light or something possibly on fire, seems to skim over the top of the windshield. Seconds later, the first major damage is done as the glass splinters outward like a spiderweb.

The chaos continues as power lines spark and light up the road, and it looks like something is being dragged across the tarmac. (RELATED: Six Dead, Dozens Hospitalized After Major Storms, Tornado Tear Through State, Trigger Massive Explosion)

And just like that, it was over. The car was utterly totaled, McNeil noted, but thankfully he survived driving through the edge of what would reportedly grow into an EF5 tornado (meaning the winds reached roughly 150 miles per hour).