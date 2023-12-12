Jack Smith Collected Images, Website Visits And Usage Data From Trump’s Cellphone, Filing Reveals

Special Counsel Jack Smith collected data from the cellphone former President Donald Trump used in the White House, according to a recent court filing.

Smith revealed three expert witnesses he may call on during Trump’s coming 2020 election trial in a court filing Monday, including one who “extracted and processed data from the White House cell phones used by the defendant [Trump] and one other individual.” Data reviewed by Smith’s expert witness includes images and website visits, along with phone “usage” around Jan. 6, 2021, according to the filing.

The expert also “specifically identified the periods of time during which the defendant’s phone was unlocked and the Twitter application was open on January 6.”

Smith indicated he may call on two other expert witnesses. One witness “plotted the location history data for Google accounts and devices associated with individuals who moved, on January 6, 2021, from an area at or near the Ellipse to an area encompassing the United States Capitol building” and another would testify about the “location history data produced in response to a search warrant and included in the graphical representation” by the other expert witness.

Another filing by Jack Smith. He collected data off Trump’s cell phones including “images and websites visited” and when Trump left his Twitter app open on January 6. Smith is a sick individual who should immediately be defunded and investigated–“deranged” is too kind. pic.twitter.com/mr1wStgOpz — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) December 11, 2023



Trump’s trial is currently slated to start on March 4 — the day before Super Tuesday — a schedule Smith is trying hard to maintain. Smith asked the Supreme Court Monday to weigh in on Trump’s claim that he is immune from prosecution before a decision is reached on his appeal in the D.C. Circuit, hoping to fast-track the process and maintain the March trial. (RELATED: Jack Smith Obtained Trump’s DMs, Tweet Drafts And Search History With Twitter Warrant)

The Supreme Court agreed to expedite its consideration of Smith’s petition, instructing Trump’s lawyers to respond by Dec. 20.

Jack Smith also gained access to a wide range of data from Trump’s Twitter account after obtaining a warrant, including direct messages, draft tweets, location data and search history, according to a court document unsealed in August.

