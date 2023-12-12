‘Gotta Give Me Like A Mil Or Two’: ‘Florida Joker’ Says ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Used His Likeness Without Permission

A man known as the Florida Joker is claiming that his likeness has been used in the latest Grand Theft Auto video game without his authorization, and is seeking compensation, Boston 25 News reported Monday.

Lawrence Patrick Sullivan, 35, a tattoo model best known for resembling Batman’s arch-nemesis in a mugshot that went viral in 2017, claims that GTA VI is making money off his image, according to Boston 25.

Sullivan has posted numerous videos on TikTok demanding that Rockstar Games, the studio behind the highly anticipated game, pay him for the use of his image, the outlet reported. (Joaquin Phoenix Responds To Concerns That ‘Joker’ Movie Could Incite Violence)

“We gotta talk, GTA,” Sullivan said in one video. “Or if not, you gotta give me like a mil or two.”

Sullivan, whose facial tattoos include crosses and teardrops under darkened eyes and the word “Joker” on his forehead, has fascinated social media users ever since his 2017 arrest, the Miami Herald reported.

At that time, Sullivan was accused of pointing his gun at passing cars, according to the Herald. He admitted to possessing the weapon illegally, “cause it’s expensive” to get a permit, the paper reported.

Sullivan claims that one of the characters who appears in the game’s recently released trailer is based on him. “That’s me; that’s the person they got the inspiration from,” Sullivan said in one video, comparing his image to the heavily tattooed video game character, WTSP-TV reported.

“Holler at me GTA,” Sullivan told his TikTok followers. “Florida Joker ain’t having that. Y’all took my likeness. Y’all took my life.”

Rockstar Games has yet to respond to Sullivan’s accusations, WTSP-TV noted.