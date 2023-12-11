EXCLUSIVE: Kari Lake’s Senate Campaign Launches Ad On Musk’s Platform As The Left Tries To Cancel Twitter

Republican Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake will launch an ad Monday on Elon Musk’s platform X, as the social media company continues to face a boycott from advertisers over allegations of antisemitism.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the ad, which will go live on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday afternoon. In the ad, Lake discusses the importance of free speech and praises Musk for “refusing to silence our voices.” She also mentions the advertisers who are threatening to boycott the platform and says Republicans must stand with companies that “defend our liberties.”

“Free speech isn’t a partisan issue. It’s the foundation of our democracy. The First Amendment is essential to preserving our freedoms. But unfortunately, free speech is under attack. Right here on X advertisers are attempting to stifle the speech of American citizens by pulling their ad dollars when Elon Musk refused to silence our voices,” Lake says in the ad.

WATCH:



“I’ve committed my life to free speech working for 30 years as a journalist. I left when the media asked me to spread a narrative instead of the truth. Now X remains as one of the last public town squares where citizens can exercise their First Amendment rights,” Late continues in the ad. “It’s time for Republicans to put their money where their mouth is and to stand with businesses that defend our liberties. That’s why my campaign is advertising here on X. I’m Kari Lake, and as a United States Senator, I will fight tirelessly to preserve free speech in America and to end the tyranny of big tech. Follow my account to keep up with my campaign. Together we will say free speech in America.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Kari Lake Lays Out Border Plan For Senate Bid, Rips Opponents, Says They Will Have To End Up Endorsing It)

On Oct. 3, Lake registered her Senate campaign committee with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) ahead of her campaign launch. (RELATED: Kari Lake Officially Launches Bid For US Senate)

The Arizona Republican, who ran for governor in 2022, is heavily favored to win the GOP primary. Lake would then likely face Independent Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Democratic Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego in a three-way general election.