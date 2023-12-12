‘I Believe It Will Pass’: Mike Johnson Says He’s Confident House Will Vote To Greenlight Biden Impeachment Inquiry

House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed confidence that the House of Representatives would vote to formally authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden Wednesday.

Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota released the text of the resolution Thursday, with the House Rules Committee marking it up at a Tuesday hearing. The resolution, H. Res. 918, formally authorizes the House Judiciary, Oversight, and Ways and Means committees to conduct an impeachment inquiry. (RELATED: Jonathan Turley Says New Hunter Indictment ‘Shatters Years Of Denials’ About Biden Business Dealings)

“Tomorrow we’ll be voting on the inquiry,” Johnson told “Special Report” host Bret Baier. “Why are we doing that? Because it’s the next necessary step. The White House has stonewalled this investigation. It’s gone methodically, carefully, as the Constitution requires of us. It’s a very serious matter.”

WATCH:



“But right now, they are not turning over documents and they’re not turning over key witnesses and we will have to defend our subpoenas in court. So, to do that, you need an impeachment inquiry vote from the full House,” Johnson continued. “We will have that tomorrow, I believe it will pass and we will be in the best position to continue to do our constitutional responsibility.”

Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, spoke to House Oversight Committee investigators in July prior to surrendering to serve a prison sentence for fraud charges.

“There are a lot of people frustrated this hasn’t moved faster,” Johnson said after Baier played video of him criticizing how Democrats handled the first impeachment of Donald Trump. “There is a big distinction. I stand by every word I said in that video.”

“Those were rushed, sham impeachments,” Johnson added. “They did it quickly, they did not follow any of the procedures I just described. We have three committees investigating this and following the truth where they lead and they have no option in doing anything else. It’s Ways and Means, Judiciary and Oversight. They have uncovered alarming facts about the Biden family and their dealings.”

