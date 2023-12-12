EXCLUSIVE: Nurses Earn Credits For Listening To Podcasts On ‘Activism’ And ‘Rooting Out Racism’

The American Nurses Association (ANA) is promoting podcasts on “activism” and “rooting out racism” to nurses seeking Continuing Nursing Education (CNE) credits, the Daily Caller has learned exclusively.

Nurses can earn 12 complimentary credit hours by listening to three “bundles” of episodes of the podcast See You Now, co-hosted by Johnson and Johnson, according to emails obtained by the Daily Caller. The bundles, which are provided free of charge, include “Nurses Inspiring Nurses,” “Advocacy to Activism” and “Rooting Out Racism.”

The See You Now podcast has several episodes dealing with so-called “affirming care.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: District’s LGBTQ Lesson Plans For Kindergarteners Include Resources From Pro-Sex Change Organization)

“In celebration of Pride Month, we’re returning to an earlier episode highlighting nurse practitioner and healthcare activist Dallas Ducar (she/her/hers), the CEO of Transhealth Northampton,” a podcast description reads. “People of all gender and sexual identities need and deserve respectful, affirming healthcare, and the work of Dallas and her team is essential in expanding access – and improving quality of life – for all.”

🚨 Survey reveals that nearly half of nurses witness a lot of racism in nursing, with 63% personally experiencing it. 🤯 Download our FREE infographic to learn more. Let’s boldly confront individual and systemic racism: https://t.co/HaqkCHKL26 pic.twitter.com/GeM5X0Bllc — American Nurses Association (@ANANursingWorld) December 12, 2023

Laura Morgan, Program Manager at Do No Harm and a member of the ANA, condemned the use of the podcast in a statement to the Caller.

“Here we are with more of the same propaganda from the ANA, but this time they are the beneficiaries of funding from a major healthcare corporation,” she said. “See You Now is touted as an ‘innovation podcast;’ but what is innovative about pushing politicized ideologies? The ANA uses the podcast to continue peddling its self-flagellating Racial Reckoning Statement, in which they say their actions ‘have caused harm and perpetuated systemic racism.’”

“The ANA is free to say what it wants to about itself; but count me out of its attempts to impose this nonsense onto the rest of the profession. While it began with a valid call for ideas from nurses to address complex issues that affect healthcare, See You Now soon deteriorated into a celebration of ‘the latest thing’ in the social justice arena. There is no professional development value to this podcast.”