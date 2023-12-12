‘Could Not Ask For A Better Game Plan’: Ron Johnson Suggests Democrats Are Destroying America On Purpose

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson called out President Biden and Democrats on Fox News for creating a “game plan” to destroy America, suggesting they’ve ruined the country on purpose.

Johnson appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” alongside Missouri Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt on Tuesday to discuss their stance on the push for more aid to Ukraine. Fox host Laura Ingraham brought up Harvard board member Fiona Hill’s comment regarding “standing up” for Ukraine, asking the GOP senators their thoughts.

Johnson called out Hill, pointing out America has already been “diminished,” blaming President Biden and Democrats for their “strategy to destroy this country.” (RELATED: ‘Corrupt From Day One’: Ron Johnson Blasts DOJ Over Hunter Biden Probe)

“First of all, let me say that she’s a little late threatening that because we’ve already seen a diminished America. If you were to ask to design a strategy to destroy this country, you could not ask for a better game plan than what President Biden and Democrats recommend,” Johnson stated.

“Does it seem purposeful to you?” Ingraham questioned.

Johnson questioned how the strategy could not be purposeful, highlighting what he believes to be the failures of Biden and the Democrats over the past three years. The Wisconsin senator continued to note the surrender of Afghanistan is what “emboldened” Putin to go to Ukraine, emphasizing he had seen “weakness” from America.

“How could it almost not be? I mean, the open borders, the 40 year high inflation, war on fossil fuel, the embarrassing and dangerous surrender in Afghanistan which has emboldened Putin – that’s why Putin is in Ukraine because we surrendered in Afghanistan,” Johnson stated. “He saw the weakness. That’s what the moles are seeing. That’s what President Xi sees. So they’re destroying this country – democratic governance is.”

Schmitt additionally jumped in, stating policies like “DEI and CRT” have been indoctrinated within generations, leading to the issues the country is beginning to see “on the street” as well as “college campuses.” (RELATED: Speaker Johnson Says No Ukraine Aid Without Border Funding After Meeting Zelenskyy)

“In this cultural Marxism, you’ve seen take hold of important institutions which has played out with DEI and CRT, you wonder why you see these things happening on the street and college campuses? There’s your answer. It’s been indoctrination for generations,” Schmitt stated.

Biden announced Tuesday the U.S. will be funding $200 million in pre-approved aid for Ukraine following a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, NewsNation reported. The president is additionally asking for Congress to pass a $110 billion package, in which $61.4 billion would be given to Ukraine for wartime aid, the outlet reported.

However, House Republicans have been firm in their stance on not allowing another bill to pass for Ukraine funding unless a border security deal is included. House Speaker Mike Johnson stated last week their position has been “clearly articulated,” noting how “supplemental Ukraine funding is dependent upon the enactment of transformative change to our nation’s border security laws.”