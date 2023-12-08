‘Corrupt From Day One’: Ron Johnson Blasts DOJ Over Hunter Biden Probe

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin blasted the Department of Justice over the probe into Hunter Biden, calling it “corrupt from day one.”

Special counsel David Weiss secured the indictment of Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, on nine counts related to failing to pay over $1 million in taxes from 2016 to 2019. “This investigation’s been corrupt from day one,” Johnson told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. “We certainly knew most of what’s in this indictment.” (RELATED: Forensic Accountant Says Hunter Biden Got Over Twice The Salary From Burisma That US Oil Giant Paid Directors)

“I’m also suspicious,” Johnson added. “The timing of this just as James Comer’s trying to bring Hunter Biden in for a transcribed interview. Obviously, Hunter’s trying to avoid that. So this’ll probably frustrate Chairman Comer’s attempt to get to the bottom of this as well.”

WATCH:



The House Oversight Committee and House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena to Hunter Biden on Nov. 8, requiring him to appear before them for a deposition on Dec. 13. Republican Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Jim Jordan of Ohio, who chair the committees, threatened to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings against Hunter Biden if he did not appear for the deposition.

“The most important thing in this investigation are documents and Chairman Comer, [House Ways and Means] Chairman [Jason] Smith, they had the whistleblowers, they were key, but we need documents,” Johnson said. “I don’t know exactly what kind of resistance they’re getting in terms of getting all the bank records. Senator Grassley and I had the Treasury reports, showed all the suspicious activity, millions of dollars flowing from adversarial countries into this labyrinth of companies set up for money laundering.”

“Money went in, where’d it all go?” Johnson added. “We’re finding out it’s going to many members of the Biden family that did nothing other than have the right name. It’s been corrupt from the get go, and this investigation is as well.”

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, who has been outspoken during the House Oversight Committee’s probe into Hunter Biden’s business dealings, said she believed Hunter Biden received over $50 million.

