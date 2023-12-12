REPORT: Suicide Bombing At Police Station In Pakistan Kills At Least 23 Officers

A suicide bombing rocked northwestern Pakistan, leaving 23 police officers and several others injured Tuesday, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

The suicide bomber detonated the bomb at a local police station, according to the AP. A part of the building was damaged, which led to numerous more casualties. The latest act of violence was attributed to the newly formed militant group. Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP). The assault began with an explosion, followed by militants opening fire on the structure.

This led to a shootout with security forces, lasting several hours, AP reported. It ended with three attackers being neutralized by police, as police officer Kamal Khan stated, according to the AP. Due to the severity of the injuries suffered by those in the hospital, the number of fatalities is expected to increase. (RELATED: Suicide Bombing Kills Ten Police Officers In Pakistan)

In response to the tragedy, police have initiated a comprehensive search operation in the nearby areas to apprehend the remaining militants, AP reported. The region where the attack occurred was once associated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and authorities believe that TJP is linked to TTP. The authorities have since heightened the security in the area.

Pakistan’s caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti has strongly condemned the attack. He labelled it an act of terrorism. The province has witnessed a significant increase in violent incidents this year, including a major attack in January that resulted in the death of more than 100 individuals.

The escalation in militant activities has been increasingly noticeable since the Taliban’s rise to power in Afghanistan in 2021, AP reported.