Video Shows Lawmaker Collapsing In Parliament After Reportedly Saying ‘Israel Will Suffer The Wrath Of Allah’

A Turkish lawmaker collapsed Tuesday in Parliament after reportedly delivering an anti-Israel rant.

Video shows Islamist party politician Hasan Bitmez fall to the floor following his intense speech in the General Assembly Hall in Ankara, according to the New York Post.

“We can perhaps hide from our conscience but not from history,” Bitmez reportedly said, concluding his remarks before the fall. “Israel will suffer the wrath of Allah.”

🤔Turkish lawmaker has heart attack while saying that ‘Allah will punish everyone who supports Israel’ He was resuscitated in the Houses of Parliament. He is now in hospital in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/GLi25iryH1 — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) December 12, 2023

Political rival Turhan Çömez, who is a trained doctor, was the first to aid Bitmez, according to The Daily Mail.

Bitmez was removed from the building after receiving a series of chest compressions, according to Turkish outlet Gazete Duvar. He was transported to the Bilkent City Hospital where he was categorized as a critical case, Daily Mail reported.

Turkish Health Minister Dr. Fahrettin Koca released a statement the same day, saying Bitmez was “disturbed” during his speech, Daily Mail reported. Koca also reportedly revealed the Islamist lawmaker was being treated in the intensive care unit. (RELATED: Turkish President Orders Its Ambassador To Leave Israel)

Saddet chairman Temel Karamollaoğlu said “Bitmez’s health was still at risk,” requesting “prayers for his recovery” when he spoke to reporters, according to Daily Mail. Saddet is a political party for Islamist Turks founded in 2001, the outlet stated. Turkey, which reportedly has a 99.8% Muslim population, normalized relations with Israel in 2022. However, this relationship was fractured following Islamic terror group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks against Israel.