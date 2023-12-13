Video Shows Man Almost Crushed By Exploding Tree

A video went viral Wednesday showing a man narrowly escaping being crushed by an exploding tree.

The video, shared by CBS News, was captured in New South Wales, Australia, and shows a man rushing toward his car during grey weather. He can be seen dumping a bunch of stuff in the vehicle, then quickly running off-screen before disaster strikes.

Apparently, he left his wallet inside, so he sprinted back to get it just in the nick of time. A rumble could be heard, and then a lightning bolt struck the tree just as he left, causing the tree to explode and utterly destroy his car.

The man, identified as Simon Somervail, said the incident occurred back in November, according to 9 News Australia. “I don’t know if I would have been more injured being in the car or next to it,” he told the outlet. “Either way, it wouldn’t have been pretty.”

NARROW ESCAPE: Seconds after this man in New South Wales, Australia, left his car to go inside and grab his wallet, lightning struck the tree he was parked under – and caused it to explode and crush his car. pic.twitter.com/M1PorMjRvj — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 13, 2023

Along with the energy sent through a lightning bolt, trees can explode due to simple weather changes, according to NBC DFW. (RELATED: People Noticed An Oddly Fitting Weather Pattern Around Sac City)

During winter months, trees can freeze if the temperature suddenly drops. If there’s a major temperature difference between daytime and nighttime, the tree can contract rapidly and not be able to handle the pressure. Freeze-thaw and frost cracks aren’t new, but they’re definitely pretty wild!