Jim Jordan Reveals Two Key Questions Oversight Committee Would’ve Asked Hunter Biden

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan revealed Wednesday two important questions the House Oversight Committee would’ve asked Hunter Biden during his congressional deposition if Hunter had shown.

Jordan appeared on “Hannity” to discuss Hunter‘s recent snub against Congress, failing to appearing for his scheduled deposition Wednesday but holding a full press statement on Capitol Hill. Fox Host Sean Hannity asked the chairman what the next moves will be regarding the president’s son.

Jordan responded by stating they will be doing a normal filing for their intention to initiate a contempt of Congress proceeding against Hunter Biden, noting the backing from Republicans they had for the impeachment inquiry. (RELATED: Comer, Jordan To Begin Contempt Of Congress Proceedings Against Hunter Biden After He Defies Subpoena)

“Well we’ll do a report and then we’ll mark it up, pass it through the committee and then it’ll go to the full House. And I think, though Sean, the big takeaways today were number one, every single Republican voted to move forward with an impeachment inquiry and continue our oversight responsibility. Every single one,” Jordan stated.

“Second, is what you said in your opening line. Joe Biden went from no involvement to, ‘Oh he participated in diners, and meetings and phone calls — but they were just talking about the weather. To today Hunter Biden saying, ‘My father had no financial involvement, that qualifier is huge, no financial involvement in the business – what a change.”

Jordan continued to point out the two questions they would have “loved” to ask Hunter Biden was regarding “the big guy” and the call Hunter allegedly made on behalf of Burisma in Dubai to his father. (RELATED: ‘What Are They Afraid Of?’: Hunter Biden Says Joe ‘Saved My Life,’ Refuses To Appear For House GOP Deposition)

“We would’ve loved to have Hunter Biden under oath in a deposition the way these investigations are supposed to work. And the first question we would’ve asked him is ‘Who’s the big guy? Who’s the big guy, Mr. Biden?’ The confidential human source said it’s Joe Biden in the 1023 form. Your partner said it’s Joe Biden,” Jordan stated.

“And then, ‘What was on that call that you made from Dubai at the request of Burisma to get help from D.C. when you called your father? What did you ask him to do? Because we know what he went and did. What did you ask him to do on that phone call?'”

“Those are the two important questions that I think the American people deserve to know about and the facts about. That’s what we would have asked him if we had a chance. I hope we get a chance,” Jordan stated.

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Hunter Biden in early November. Oversight Chairman James Comer stated they were “going to bring in members of the Biden family and their associates to question them on this record of evidence.” However, instead of appearing for his congressional deposition, Hunter Biden spoke to reporters on Capitol Hill and claimed he was there to “testify at a public hearing today to answer any of the committee’s legitimate questions.”

Following the incident, both Comer and Jordan released a statement with their intention to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings against Hunter Biden for his failure to appear for his scheduled deposition.