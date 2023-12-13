Comer, Jordan To Begin Contempt Of Congress Proceedings Against Hunter Biden After He Defies Subpoena

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan announced Wednesday their intention to initiate contempt of congress proceedings against Hunter Biden.

Comer and Jordan released a statement on Hunter Biden’s failure to appear for a scheduled deposition in defiance of a subpoena from the Oversight Committee. The Republican lawmakers said they will begin contempt of congress proceedings and pointed to Hunter Biden’s behavior as why the House should vote to strengthen the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. (RELATED: Chinese Business Associate Paid Hunter Biden $1,000,000 For Non-Existent Legal Services, Docs Show)

🚨🚨🚨 Hunter Biden today defied lawful subpoenas and we will now initiate contempt of Congress proceedings. We will not provide special treatment because his last name is Biden. Read my full statement with @Jim_Jordan below.👇 pic.twitter.com/0m5zc4k4a6 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) December 13, 2023

“Hunter Biden today defied lawful subpoenas and we will now initiate contempt of Congress proceedings. We will not provide special treatment because his last name is Biden,” Comer and Jordan stated.

“Today, the House will vote on an impeachment inquiry resolution to strengthen our legal case in the courts as we face obstruction from the White House and witnesses. Today’s obstruction by Hunter Biden reinforces the need for a formal vote. President Biden and his family must be held accountable for their corruption and obstruction.”

Hunter Biden arrived on Capitol Hill to deliver a press conference where he attacked his political opponents and said his father was not “financially involved” with his foreign business dealings.

“Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not financially involved in my business, not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma. Not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman. Not my investments at home nor abroad and certainly not as an artist,” Hunter Biden asserted.

He doubled down on his offer to testify publicly and skip the closed-door deposition compelled by a subpoena in November from the Oversight Committee. Comer and Jordan had threatened Hunter Biden with contempt if he followed through on his refusal to appear for the deposition.

The Biden family and its business associates hauled in more than $24 million from Ukraine, Russia, China, Romania and Kazakhstan over a five year period ending in 2019.

His father spoke with his business associates on around 20 occasions and attended a dinner with an executive from Ukrainian energy firm Burisma in spring 2015, former business associate Devon Archer testified to the Oversight Committee.

The House Ways and Means Committee released email metadata on Dec. 5 showing Joe Biden exchanged more than 50 emails with one of his son’s business associates by using an apparent alias. Joe Biden denied speaking with his son’s business associates after the emails came out, despite an abundance of evidence showing otherwise.

Hunter Biden is simultaneously facing nine federal tax related charges in California and three federal gun charges in Delaware. He pleaded not guilty in October to the alleged gun offenses and his attorneys have asked for them to be dismissed.

House Republicans are expected to vote on the impeachment inquiry shortly.