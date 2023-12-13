Judge Hands Trump Major Victory In 2020 Election Case

Obama-appointed District Judge Tanya Chutkan paused former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election trial schedule while the appeal for his presidential immunity claim is pending.

In early December, Chutkan rejected Trump’s bid to have his case dismissed based on presidential immunity, prompting Trump to appeal to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Chutkan agreed Wednesday to pause pre-trial deadlines and further proceedings pending the appeals court’s decision.

“[T]he court agrees with both parties that Defendant’s appeal automatically stays any further proceedings that would move this case towards trial or impose additional burdens of litigation on Defendant,” Chutkan wrote Wednesday.

Judge Chutkan just put a hold on further proceedings in the federal case against Trump. Smith has worked doggedly to keep the trial scheduled for just before Super Tuesday. This could endanger that date and make it more difficult to try Trump before the election… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 13, 2023

Special Counsel Jack Smith asked the Supreme Court to take up the question Monday before the D.C. Circuit reaches a decision. The Supreme Court agreed to expedite its consideration of his petition, asking Trump’s attorneys to weigh in by Dec. 20. (RELATED: The Supreme Court Just Threw A Wrench Into Jack Smith’s 2024 Plans)

The Supreme Court Just Threw A Wrench Into Jack Smith’s 2024 Plans@DailyCaller https://t.co/HMZa1yKJq8 — Katelynn Richardson (@katesrichardson) December 13, 2023



Chutkan said she would re-consider whether to maintain the March 4 trial date after the appeal is resolved. She noted that the pause does not strip her of jurisdiction to “enforce the measures it has already imposed to safeguard the integrity of these proceedings,” including the gag order imposed on the former president.

“If jurisdiction is returned to this court, it will—consistent with its duty to ensure both a speedy trial and fairness for all parties—consider at that time whether to retain or continue the dates of any still-future deadlines and proceedings, including the trial scheduled for March 4, 2024,” Chutkan wrote.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.