Prosecutors Charge 13-Year-Old After He Allegedly Plotted Synagogue Mass Shooting

Prosecutors charged an unnamed 13-year-old Ohioan Wednesday after he allegedly shared his alleged plans to carry out a shooting in a synagogue online.

The 13-year-old was charged with allegedly inducing panic and disorderly conduct — two misdemeanors — according to court documents, WKYC Channel 3 reported. (RELATED: Prosecutors Charge Stranger With Murdering Synagogue Leader)

If the teenager is found to be delinquent, he could face a penalty of 90 days of custody at a detention center, Forward reported.

Court documents accuse the minor of allegedly drafting a “detailed plan to complete a mass shooting” and posting his alleged plans on his Discord server, according to WKYC. Law enforcement claimed they received information regarding a developed plan to commit a shooting at the synagogue around Sept. 1, according to Forward .

The minor was in court Nov. 20 and a trial is scheduled for Dec. 20, Fox 8 reported.

“We’re horrified that a young teen has been arrested and accused of planning a mass shooting at a synagogue in Canton, Ohio. We thank law enforcement for its thorough investigation,” the Anti Defamation League’s (ADL) Cleveland branch tweeted.

“And for young people like this suspect, we hope this can be a teachable moment. Hate and threats on social media, as in real life, cannot and will not be tolerated,” ADL Cleveland added.