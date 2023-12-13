Prosecutors Charge Stranger With Murdering Synagogue Leader

Michael Jackson-Bolanos, a 28-year old man, was charged with the murder of a Detroit synagogue president Wednesday that occurred back in October, according to Detroit Police News.

In addition to the murder of Samantha Woll, the man was charged with home invasion and lying to the police, the law enforcement agency reported. (RELATED: Oxford Shooter Sentenced To Life Without Parole)

Detroit Police News said it is an ongoing case and that “All suspects are presumed innocent pending further proceedings.”

CHARGED ⚖️ Following an investigation by the Detroit Police Department, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Michael Jackson-Bolanos, 28, of Detroit, in connection with the homicide of Samantha Woll, 40, of Detroit. pic.twitter.com/LSxeJP8LtN — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) December 13, 2023

Jackson-Bolanos pled not-guilty in court and was taken to jail without bond, The AP reported.

Woll was found the morning of Oct. 21 stabbed to death outside her home. Jackson-Bolanos has not been the first suspect to be placed into custody by the police over her murder. The Detroit Police announced they had apprehended a suspect back on Nov. 8 and emphasized at the time that they did not believe antisemitism played a role in Woll’s demise. They released that suspect from custody Nov. 11, CBS reported.

Detroit Police previously arrested a person of interest Dec. 10 but did not release any further details, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Kym Worthy, the prosecutor of Jackson-Bolanos, maintained the line that there is not one “shred of evidence” that Woll’s murder was committed due to reasons of antisemitism or hatred, per The AP. Attorney Brian Brown has informed the outlet he plans on energetically defending his client, Jackson-Bolanos.