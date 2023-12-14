US

Airplane Reportedly Crashes On Highway. Video Shows Fiery Aftermath

Screen Shot Of Fiery Airplane Crash On North Carolina Highway

(Screenshot/Twitter/@rawsalerts)

Ilan Hulkower Contributor
A small airplane reportedly crash landed on a North Carolina highway and was ablaze Thursday night.

Asheville Regional Airport officials told Fox Carolina the plane reported issues that may’ve required assistance, but the plane never made it to the airport and was forced to land on the interstate. (RELATED: REPORT: Plane Crash Kills Two In Oklahoma)

The airport dispatched a fire truck to aid the plane, WLOS reported. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has closed down the portion of the highway affected by the crash, Fox Carolina reported.

Video showed “emergency crews” rushing to the crash site.

Another more distant video of the smoking remains of the crashed plane was also shared by Reed Timmer, a storm chaser.

“Here is the plane crash on I26 s quarter mile ahead of me,” Timmer tweeted.