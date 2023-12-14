Airplane Reportedly Crashes On Highway. Video Shows Fiery Aftermath

A small airplane reportedly crash landed on a North Carolina highway and was ablaze Thursday night.

Asheville Regional Airport officials told Fox Carolina the plane reported issues that may’ve required assistance, but the plane never made it to the airport and was forced to land on the interstate. (RELATED: REPORT: Plane Crash Kills Two In Oklahoma)

The airport dispatched a fire truck to aid the plane, WLOS reported. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has closed down the portion of the highway affected by the crash, Fox Carolina reported.

🚨 #BREAKING: Multiple emergency crews are responding to a small Plane that has crashed on I-26 highway 📌#Asheville | #NorthCarolina Currently Numerous emergency personnel and other agencies are responding to a small plane that has crashed on I-26 highway in Asheville, North… pic.twitter.com/6g0VgKRbwZ — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 15, 2023

Video showed “emergency crews” rushing to the crash site.

🚨#UPDATE: More video, taken by storm chaser@ReedTimmerAccu shows emergency crews heading to the scene of a small plane crash about a mile and a half from him as he was driving. pic.twitter.com/5nsZlzT4qc — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 15, 2023

Another more distant video of the smoking remains of the crashed plane was also shared by Reed Timmer, a storm chaser.

“Here is the plane crash on I26 s quarter mile ahead of me,” Timmer tweeted.