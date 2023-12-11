REPORT: Plane Crash Kills Two In Oklahoma

A plane crash reportedly claimed the lives of two people in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Sunday morning.

When first responders arrived on the scene, authorities found an adult male in critical condition laboring to rescue another passenger from the blazing plane, Oklahoma City Fire Department District Chief Scott Douglas said, according to The Oklahoman.

Firefighters proceeded to treat the injured man and extinguish the fire, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Aviation YouTuber And Father Killed In A Plane Crash Just Weeks After Posting A Video Showing Aircraft Malfunction)

The man found trying to save the other passenger was rushed to Integris Baptist Medical Center, where he later died, Assistant public information officer John Chenoweth confirmed to The Oklahoman. The other was pronounced dead at the scene, per the outlet.

Emergency vehicles respond to reported fatal plane crash northwest corner of Wiley Post Airport area Sunday in northwest Oklahoma City near N Council and W Wilshire pic.twitter.com/Btpg6vH3Pp — R M (@arklahoman) December 10, 2023

The two victims were the only people on board.

The plane destroyed in the crash was a 1968 Beechcraft Musketeer, a small, single-engine plane, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Video Shows Small Plane Crash Into Car During Emergency Landing)

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, social media posts circulated showing black smoke rising near the Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City.

Two dead after small plane crash, fire in Oklahoma City: Photo Oklahoma City Fire Department OKLAHOMA COUNTY—Authorities are investigating a deadly plane crash near Oklahoma City. Just before 10:30a.m. Sunday, the Oklahoma City Fire Department was… https://t.co/sRGmqXYTYT — HutchPost (@HutchPost) December 11, 2023



The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.