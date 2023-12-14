School Board Member Sworn In On Stack Of Explicit ‘Banned’ Children’s Books

Fairfax County School Board Member Karl Frisch was sworn in for a second term on a stack of LGBTQ books for children, according to video of the ceremony.

The books reportedly include “The Perks Of Being A Wallflower,” “Lawn Boy,” “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” “Gender Queer” and “Flamer.” “All Boys Aren’t Blue” describes graphic sexual encounters involving boys, and Flamer contains sexual interactions. “Gender Queer” contains images of a boy performing fellatio on another man as well as images of a boy masturbating. The images are so graphic that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had his live news feed cut after showing the images during a press conference in March.

“We’re each bustin’ a load in this bottle. If you don’t cum, you have to drink it,” one mother read a section of “Flamer” during a school board meeting in November 2022. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: District’s LGBTQ Lesson Plans For Kindergarteners Include Resources From Pro-Sex Change Organization)

“Fairfax County residents want safe and inclusive schools with exceptional, well-compensated educators and equitable access to the rigorous academic and enrichment opportunities every student needs to succeed,” Frisch said after the swearing in. “I am grateful for the trust Providence District families have placed in me, and with tonight’s Oath, I commit to standing strong for these values and advancing these priorities with my new and returning colleagues.”

🚨Last night in Virginia, Fairfax County School Board member @KarlFrisch was sworn in on a stack “LGBTQ themed” books, including one that depicts naked teenage boys. Don’t forget that the “book ban” narrative is part of a dishonest political campaign aimed at attacking parents.… pic.twitter.com/o2LcbkBQz0 — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) December 14, 2023

Four of the books Frisch swore into office on are in the top 5 most banned books list by the American Library Association.

Frisch did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.