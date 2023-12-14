White House Draws Backlash For Hosting Tap Dancers Who Support Police Abolition

Jill Biden’s White House Christmas tweet started going viral Wednesday as viewers began to ridicule the video’s jazzy interpretation of The Nutcracker.

“A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite. Enjoy!” the first lady posted.

The jazz music and tap dance completely break with The Nutcracker, but some semblance can be gleaned by candy décor, two toy soldiers, a mouse king and a man and a woman with enormous flowers on their heads (in a possible distant nod to the Waltz of the Flowers). (RELATED: Singing Nurses Break Out In Song And Dance At White House)

The New York City-based troupe, Dorrance Dance, notes on its website that “at its core, tap dance is a subversive form.” The company supports Black Lives Matter and features “anti-racism” resources on its website, including ways to educate oneself about “white privilege, systemic racism, white fragility, and anti-racism.”

The first lady’s video has drawn negative reactions on Twitter, with users describing it as “mentally ill,” “utterly tacky, tasteless and ANTI Christmas,” “Disney presents Clockwork Orange” and the nightmare scene from “Twin Peaks.”

“This is something of nightmares,” one user posted.

“This got progressively weirder the longer it went on,” another user said under the video.

Other users compared the secular extravaganza of candy and glitter to former first lady Melania Trump’s more serious Christmas decorations.

“In contrast to the Jill Biden WH Christmas DEI clown show video, flashback to Melania Trump’s classy tribute to Christmas and Faith,” JJ Murray tweeted.

“Jill Biden has turned Christmas at the White House into a mockery. Meanwhile, Melania Trump kept Christmas at the White House classy and focused on Jesus. Make Christmas Great Again,” one user tweeted.