Singing Nurses Break Out In Song And Dance At White House

President Joe Biden’s White House played host to a group of singing and dancing nurses in the East Room on Thursday.
The majority of the group was masked during the performance, though first lady Jill Biden observed the event in the room without a mask.
Joe & Jill Biden invited singing nurses to perform in the East Room.
The performance was among the first Christmas events the Biden White House has planned, though White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said that there will be fewer events and parties than normal due to COVID-19.
Biden urged Americans to celebrate Christmas only if they are vaccinated in a holiday address on Tuesday.
“I know some Americans are wondering if you can safely celebrate the holidays with your family and friends,” Biden said. “The answer is yes you can — if you and those you celebrate with are vaccinated. Particularly if you’ve gotten your booster shot.”
“If you are vaccinated, and follow the precautions that we all know well, you should feel comfortable celebrating Christmas and the holidays as you planned it,” he continued. “You know you’ve done the right thing. You can enjoy the holiday season.” (RELATED: Doctor Says COVID Cases Have Started Dropping In South African Province Where Omicron First Hit)
Christmas comes amid a renewed surge of lockdowns across the country due to the spread of the Omicron variant. The variant is particularly contagious, though studies have shown that it results in less severe symptoms.