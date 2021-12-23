Singing Nurses Break Out In Song And Dance At White House

President Joe Biden’s White House played host to a group of singing and dancing nurses in the East Room on Thursday.

The majority of the group was masked during the performance, though first lady Jill Biden observed the event in the room without a mask.

The performance was among the first Christmas events the Biden White House has planned, though White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said that there will be fewer events and parties than normal due to COVID-19.

Biden urged Americans to celebrate Christmas only if they are vaccinated in a holiday address on Tuesday.

“I know some Americans are wondering if you can safely celebrate the holidays with your family and friends,” Biden said. “The answer is yes you can — if you and those you celebrate with are vaccinated. Particularly if you’ve gotten your booster shot.”