Boston Mayor Wants To Host Party For ‘Elected Of Color’

The Boston Mayor’s office accidentally sent all Boston city councilors an email inviting them to a holiday party meant exclusively for “electeds of color,” according to the Boston Herald.

The Mayor’s office sent a follow-up email informing the seven white city council members they were not invited. The planned event was only for the six council members of color.

This is an overt violation of civil rights laws to use government funding to create a race-segregated space. If there was a white-only Christmas party, it would be canceled. That should be the standard for everyone — no racial preferences!

