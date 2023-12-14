Family Of Suzanne Somers Describes The Unique Way She Graced Her Own Memorial Service

Suzanne Somers found a way to be larger than life by gracing her own memorial service with a song.

Family of the beloved actress revealed she recorded a song to be played at her own memorial service, leaving everyone in tears and awe of her ability to touch their lives in such a meaningful way. The recording was of Somers singing her rendition of Leon Russell’s 1970 classic song, “A Song for You,” according to a recent interview with People.

“It took me two weeks to rehearse this song before I could sing it without crying,” Somers said in the video clip, according to People.

“It reminds me of that beautiful quote, ‘Music is what feelings sound like.'”

Somers’ husband, Alan Hamel, expressed how moved he was by the powerful moment, and how much it meant to Somers’ loved ones to hear her sing to them one final time.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the room,” Hamel said about the emotionally-charged moment.

He went on to refer to that particular song as being a significantly meaningful one in their relationship.

“Suzanne sang it to me every night on stage in Las Vegas,” Hamel told People.

“Whenever she sang it, Suzanne cried, I cried and so did every single person in the audience.”

Two memorials were dedicated to Somers — one on Nov. 3o in Palm Desert, California, and one held Dec. 10 in her hometown of San Bruno.

Somers’ family remembered her fondly in a series of emotional videos capturing the essence of the memorial services. (RELATED: Hollywood Star Suzanne Somers Reveals Secret To Keeping Marital Spark Alive At 76)

“I am the luckiest man on Earth . . . I got the most amazing mother, who taught me how to love, how to love others, love myself, have compassion, have empathy and be kind — be kind to everyone,” her son Bruce said, according to a video posted by People.

Somers died of breast cancer on Oct. 15 at the age of 76.