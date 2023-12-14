Tucker Carlson’s New Media Company Trolls Corporate Media Outlets Right Outside Of Their Headquarters

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson’s new media company, the Tucker Carlson Network (TCN), trolled corporate media Thursday with billboards on wheels.

Photographs posted by TCN show a truck consisting of the advertisements for the new network parked out in front of several corporate media headquarters, including CNN, The Washington Post and The New York Times. The advertisements show a photograph of Carlson with the words “Corporate Media Is Dead.”

🚨BREAKING: TCN billboards appear outside CNN headquarters pic.twitter.com/dyp1pbME3o — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) December 14, 2023

Another truck parked in front of The Washington Post headquarters and NBC Studios.

Y’all mind if I park here? pic.twitter.com/zly7bPRg2n — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) December 14, 2023

Some call it advertising. We call it ✨art✨ pic.twitter.com/nMDA8lBN8K — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) December 14, 2023

Yet another truck pulled over directly in front of The New York Times headquarters. (RELATED: Tucker’s On The Verge Of Something Big)

“Who did this ?? (We did it),” TCN captioned.

Who did this ?? 😭😭😭 (We did it) pic.twitter.com/RralKtxbKl — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) December 14, 2023

Carlson officially launched his new media company Monday, eight months following his departure from Fox News. In the video announcing the company’s launch, Carlson vowed to tackle the corporate media’s lies ranging from the COVID vaccine to the Black Lives Matter riots being peaceful.