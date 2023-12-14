Media

Tucker Carlson’s New Media Company Trolls Corporate Media Outlets Right Outside Of Their Headquarters

Nicole Silverio Media Reporter
Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson’s new media company, the Tucker Carlson Network (TCN), trolled corporate media Thursday with billboards on wheels.

Photographs posted by TCN show a truck consisting of the advertisements for the new network parked out in front of several corporate media headquarters, including CNN, The Washington Post and The New York Times. The advertisements show a photograph of Carlson with the words “Corporate Media Is Dead.”

Another truck parked in front of The Washington Post headquarters and NBC Studios.

Yet another truck pulled over directly in front of The New York Times headquarters. (RELATED: Tucker’s On The Verge Of Something Big)

“Who did this ?? (We did it),” TCN captioned.

Carlson officially launched his new media company Monday, eight months following his departure from Fox News. In the video announcing the company’s launch, Carlson vowed to tackle the corporate media’s lies ranging from the COVID vaccine to the Black Lives Matter riots being peaceful.