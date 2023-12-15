‘Clear And Present Danger’: Ron Johnson Rips Biden For Lax Security Amid Discovery Of IEDs At Border

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin blasted President Joe Biden on Friday following reports that multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were discovered on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mexican authorities found ten IEDs shortly after a border patrol agent arrested a man with a loaded AK-47 rifle near Tucson, Arizona, Fox Business reported. “The fact of the matter is Biden’s open border policy is a clear and present danger to America, but he wants an open border,” Johnson told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. (RELATED: ICE Agent Warns That ‘Terror Groups Like Hamas’ Are Already In The US Thanks To Open Border)

WATCH:



“The Democrats want an open border,” Johnson continued. “This negotiation is a farce. If President Biden was serious about closing the border, he’d come — and he needs more authority. Remember President Trump, using current law before Title 42, pretty well brought the border under control over a period of 12 months… It requires willpower and requires a desire to actually close the border, which the Democrats don’t have.”

Over 188,000 illegal immigrants were encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border in October, according to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection, following 2,045,838 encounters in fiscal year 2023, 2,206,436 in fiscal year 2022 and 1,659,206 in fiscal year 2021. CBP officials told the Washington Examiner that there were at least 1 million “gotaways,” people who evaded Border Patrol, in fiscal year 2023.

“If President Biden was actually serious about that and needs more authority, he would just come to Congress and we would give him that authority,” Johnson said. “He hasn’t done that and Speaker Johnson’s been very clear and if you want to negotiate on the border, we’re here. They didn’t, they all of a sudden got serious the day we left Congress and left Washington, D.C. So, they’re not serious about this.”

Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland told the Daily Caller News Foundation that funding for Ukraine was more important than border security Thursday, as Republicans and Democrats clashed over Biden’s request for aid to Ukraine and Israel.

“So we better not be Charlie Brown to the Left’s Lucy on this,” Johnson continued. “We do need to stand fast and demand border security. Language won’t do it, policy won’t do it and we’ll actually implement the pass and one we have a closed border as opposed to the open border this president wants.”

