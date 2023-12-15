Melania Trump Makes Rare Public Appearance At Naturalization Ceremony

Former First Lady Melania Trump spoke Friday at a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives in a rare public appearance, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

The former first lady, wife of former President Donald Trump, welcomed and congratulated the new American citizens.

“It is my privilege to share this great nation, America, with you. Becoming an American citizen comes with responsibility. It means actively participating in the democratic process and guarding our freedom,” Melania Trump said, according to a clip of the speech posted to Twitter.

BREAKING: Former First Lady Melania Trump (@MELANIATRUMP) discloses that she felt “a tremendous sense of pride and belonging” after reciting the United States Oath of Allegiance, noting that “the pathway to (American) citizenship is arduous.” WATCH pic.twitter.com/b6Pdf2QMuE — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) December 15, 2023

“I recall feeling a tremendous sense of pride and belonging after I recited the United States oath of allegiance, as the pathway to citizenship is arduous.” Trump recalled her own naturalization process, further describing how she navigated through the paperwork and immigration laws, according to the clip.

She came to New York City as a model and obtained a worker’s visa before becoming a naturalized citizen. She became a citizen in 2006, ABC reported. (RELATED: Melania Trump Wants Tucker Carlson To Be Husband’s VP: REPORT)

The naturalization ceremony took place in the National Archives with the new citizens and Trump surrounded by America’s founding documents, including the Constitution, The AP reported. Those gaining their naturalization status today hailed from twenty-five different countries, according to the outlet.

“Be proud of yourself. Stand your ground, and embrace the opportunities that lie ahead. You are American,” Trump said.

Melania Trump is the only first lady who is a naturalized citizen having been born in Slovenia, The AP reported, though Louisa Adams, wife of former President John Quincy Adams, was also born outside of the United States.

Trump rarely makes public appearances. She most recently attended former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s funeral in November. As First Lady, Trump created the campaign BE BEST to advocate for the well-being of children, according to her White House Historical Association biography.