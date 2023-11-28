Video Appears To Show Pro-Palestinian Protesters At Rosalynn Carter Memorial

Pro-Palestinian protesters appeared to demonstrate outside of the memorial service being held Tuesday in Atlanta for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, according to video posted to Twitter.

Over a dozen protesters apparently stood outside Carter’s memorial service at the Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church in Atlanta, a video posted by The Recount showed. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended the ceremony, along with former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, former First Lady Michelle Obama and former First Lady Melania Trump, The New York Times reported.

“Biden, Biden, you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide!” the protesters could be heard cheering.

Signs appeared to read “Ceasefire now! Stop Israel and Biden’s genocide” and “End all U.S. aid to Israel.”

Carter died Nov. 19 at the age of 96 after entering hospice care days earlier following a diagnosis of dementia. Carter died due to complications from old age, according to The Carter Center, a non-profit organization she and her husband founded to champion philanthropic causes. (RELATED: High Schoolers Riot Over Teacher Who Attended Pro-Israel Rally)

Former President Jimmy Carter called his wife his “equal partner in everything” he “ever accomplished.”

“She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me,” Carter said.

Carter was the second-longest-living First Lady in U.S. history, falling just behind former President Harry Truman’s wife, Bess Truman, who died at 97.