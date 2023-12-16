26 Injured After Council Member Allegedly Detonates Three Grenades During Meeting: REPORT

A village council member in Ukraine turned a routine budget meeting into a scene of terror by allegedly detonating three hand grenades in the presence of officials and the public, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The incident was captured in a video circulated on social media. It showed a man, later identified as Serhii Batryn, a member of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People party, entering the council room. Batryn asked, “May I speak?” as he allegedly withdrew three grenades from his pockets, pulled the pins and hurled them onto the floor before the council members per AP News.

Warning: Graphic Content⚠️

In #Ukraine, in #Transcarpathia, a deputy detonated grenades in the building of local village council

26 people were injured. Six are in serious condition.The police qualify the grenade explosion in the building of the village council as a terroristact pic.twitter.com/HiElxN5U7r — Uncut Version International (@uncutversion123) December 15, 2023

The regional police confirmed 26 individuals were injured, with six in critical condition, according to the AP. Batryn sustained critical injuries and, though initially reported as deceased, was being treated by medics, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Ukraine Takes A Blow After EU Member Blocks Billions In Foreign Aid)

The motives behind this act remain uncertain. There was no indication of whether the attack was related to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, adding to the tension and uncertainty gripping the nation amid its ongoing conflict, AP News reported.

President Zelenskyy, along with top military and defense leaders and experts, largely agree the counteroffensive built up throughout the summer and fall failed to culminate in the strategic achievements that were hoped for. Now, Ukraine is struggling to maintain a supply of soldiers to fight against Russia, which has a population three times that of Ukraine, from which to draw troops.