Video Shows Gargantuan Hippo Attacking Photographers In Africa

This brings a whole new meaning to Hungry Hungry Hippos.

Wildlife photographers Bill and Linda Klipp were on a safari in Africa in September when they had an absolutely terrifying encounter with a hippo after the massive beast charged after them and took a chunk out of their vehicle.

Bill and Linda were in Botswana’s Okavango Delta when they came across a lone hippopotamus who was just chillin’ and mindin’ his business in a watering hole — and the hippo clearly wasn’t a fan of the duo messing with his vibe.

“While we were expecting a short mock charge, this was not the case,” the pair said via PetaPixel. “He came rapidly at us through the water and within seconds was out of the water rushing towards our car.”

The video shows the photographers trying to reverse their vehicle, but the hippo already got a grip (and a huge chunk at that) and wasn't having any of their getting-away nonsense. Ultimately they did, but not before this tank showed his powerhouse strength.

“He bit down on the front passenger side door multiple times his upper canines started to splinter the wooden frame on the door, while his lower incisors and canines ripped a gash in the door,” Bill and Linda explained. “The impact bent and dented the door, fender, windscreen frame, and mirror making the door and windscreen inoperable.”

BEAST!

WATCH:

And while us humans get weaker and dumber, animals just keep rollin’ along. Respect to the thunderdome.