Man Charged With Using Crossbow To Kill Girlfriend

A man in western New York has been charged with allegedly killing his girlfriend with a crossbow Wednesday, authorities said.

On Wednesday around 5 p.m., Erie County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call reportedly made by the daughter of Frank J. Litterio, 61, WGRZ reported. When deputies arrived they found a 62-year-old female dead in the home, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

The deceased woman, Jill Harris, reportedly Litterio’s long-time girlfriend, reportedly died due to “arrows that were shot from a crossbow,” according to WGRZ. (RELATED: Grocery Store Clerk Killed After Being Impalement By Golf Club)

DA John Flynn joined by ⁦@ECSONY1⁩ to announce the arraignment of Frank J. Litterio, 61, who is accused of the murder of his girlfriend inside their home on West Blood Road in the Town of #Elma. pic.twitter.com/8m99ICbEUG — Erie County District Attorney’s Office (@DAErieCountyNY) December 15, 2023

The autopsy revealed Harris had been struck three times by arrows, once in the abdomen, once in the face and once in the chest, Erie County Undersheriff William Cooley confirmed.

An ambulance took Litterio to the hospital where he was treated for “self-inflicted wounds,” according to the District Attorney’s office.

“He had a cut to his neck, he had a cut to his wrist and he had puncture wounds to his torso area,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said. “It was obviously a horrific scene.”

Authorities claim Litterio meant to kill Harris, WGRZ reported.

“When you consider what it takes to load and fire a crossbow, there’s a process to it. So this was clearly a deliberate action,” Cooley said.

Litterio is accused of “intentionally causing the death of his intimate partner by shooting her with a crossbow while inside the living room of their shared home,” according to the district attorney’s office.

Litterio, who is being held without bail, will return to court Monday for a felony hearing, the district attorney’s office said.

He faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison if convicted, according to the district attorney’s office.