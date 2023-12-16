‘Stone-Cold Violent Murderer’ Sentenced To Life For Killing Couple On Walking Trail

A man who fatally shot a New Hampshire couple on a wooded path near their home in Concord was given a life sentence Friday, BOSTON25 NEWS reported.

Judge John Kissinger delivered a prison sentence of 50 years to life to Logan Clegg, 27, a man the judge called a “stone-cold, violent murderer,” according to BOSTON 25.

“Logan Clegg is a stone-cold, violent murderer, nothing more,” Kissinger told the court. “He shot and killed Steve and Wendy Reid for no reason. His statements today ring hollow. He deserves nothing less than a sentence that reflects the magnitude of his crimes, and for that reason, I’m going to fully impose the sentences as recommended by the state.” (RELATED: Former University Dean Shot To Death On Mountain Trail)

Logan Clegg sentenced to up to life in prison for murdering Concord couple | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/TFgQ7fZRz5 — WMUR TV (@WMUR9) December 16, 2023

Prosecutors said Clegg was living in a tent in the woods in April 2022 when he shot Stephen and Djeswende Reid to death and then tried to hide their corpses, BOSTON25 reported. In October he was found guilty of second-degree murder for the crime, according to the outlet.

During the trial, prosecutors told the court that after the murders Clegg tried to cover his tracks by burning his tent, erasing his computer and taking a bus out of Concord, BOSTON25 reported.

When investigators caught up to him in South Burlington, Vermont, Clegg reportedly had in his possession one-way airfare to Germany, a fake passport and a gun, according to BOSTON25.

Although Clegg’s attorneys tried to argue he fled New Hampshire to avoid probation for burglary and theft in Utah and that authorities had arrested the wrong person, Judge Kissinger told the court, “Those are not the actions of someone trying to escape a probation violation, those are the actions of a murderer in flight from his conduct.”

Kissinger called Clegg’s crime a “senseless, horrific murder of two innocent people,” adding that Clegg “can never be in a position to hurt an innocent person,” BOSTON25 reported.

The jury found Clegg guilty after only a day and a half of deliberation, according to the outlet.