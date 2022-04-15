Trespasser Screams In Pain After Being Shot By DaBaby For Trespassing At His Home

Newly released 911 audio tapes capture screams of pain after rapper DaBaby shot an alleged intruder outside of his North Carolina home Wednesday.

DaBaby greeted the supposed intruder with a gun when he entered the rapper’s property, according to TMZ. DaBaby called 911 after shooting his unwelcome guest in the leg. DaBaby engaged with the 911 dispatcher while the injured man continued to shriek and scream in the background.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

DaBaby reportedly stood next to the bleeding trespasser while speaking to the 911 dispatcher, according to TMZ. The dispatcher requested information about the incident, and DaBaby responded by declaring someone had entered his property.

“I shot him in his leg,” he said, according to the 911 audio. “He’s trespassing on my property and called me by my name,” the rapper could be heard saying on the 911 audio.

The victim could clearly be heard screaming in the tape. The dispatcher asked if the alleged intruder was breathing, to which DaBaby replied “yes, he’s shot in his leg.” When asked if there was any serious bleeding, DaBaby’s response was, “I’ve got to say yes, bro,” according to the audio tape. (RELATED: REPORT: DaBaby Detained After Alleged Involvement In Miami South Beach Shooting)

DaBaby’s 911 audio after shooting a trespasser has been obtained, revealing the screams coming from the victim following the shot. https://t.co/vQPHtPQ7oW — TMZ (@TMZ) April 15, 2022

The rapper seemed annoyed with the dispatcher’s questions when he was asked if the alleged intruder was “completely alert.” DaBaby replied, “Do you not hear this man, bro?” according to the audio.

The dispatcher proceeded to ask DaBaby to secure his weapon, and his response was that it was secure “right here in my hand.” He proceeded to say, “I’m not putting it down,” according to the 911 audio. DaBaby described an open area behind a wall on his property where the intruder had entered, and said he was going to keep his gun in his hand. “I need to make sure there’s nobody with him that’s sneaking up on me,” he said.

DaBaby gave another update on the screaming victim’s condition saying, “he’s still good, he’s still breathing,” and told the dispatcher to stop repeating questions, according to the 911 audio.

The trespasser was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening wound, according to TMZ.