‘Taken Off On The Stretcher’: Team Captain Collapses On Field After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Yet another young pro athlete has suffered a health scare mid-game.

Premier League soccer star and Luton Town F.C. captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch after suffering cardiac arrest during a match against A.F.C. Bournemouth, Luton confirmed Saturday following the incident. The Premier League immediately halted the match, which stood at a 1-1 draw, around the 65th minute when medics carried Lockyer off the pitch on a stretcher.

“Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher,” the team announced. “Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside.”

Tragically, this is Lockyer’s second health scare of 2023. In May, the Luton defender collapsed in a pivotal playoff Championship League match against Coventry, and received treatment on the field before staff whisked him away on a stretcher. Luton went on to win in penalties, securing a spot in the Premier League for this season, but spirits were certainly dampened by the medical emergency.

“A much scarier moment for everyone else than myself I am sure!”, the stoic lad commented at the time.

Several Premier League teams, including Chelsea F.C. and Tottenham Hotspur, wished Lockyer a speedy recovery in the replies of Luton’s tweet Saturday.

I was at the pub with me mates flipping between the Man City match and Luton-Bournemouth when Lockyer collapsed. There was a real hush about Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth's home ground, in the immediate aftermath. A real anxiety about it.

But when medical staff took him off and he appeared “responsive,” both Bournemouth and Luton fans started a chant in his name. That’s what I call respect right there.

One of me mates, Paulie, a real tough guy, a bricklayer from Merseyside, got choked up just listening to the fans chant Lockyer’s name. He bought us all another round of Carling pints, lit up a smoke, and said, “F*cking hell, mate, ya never know when your time’s up. Best enjoy the ride, have another pint, rip another dart.”

Me heart goes out to this young lad, who has always earned top marks captaining such a shite team (well, usually shite, unless they’re playing at home against a Big Gun like me Liverpool Reds.)

Regardless, today, Scouser is pouring a pint out and wishing the Hatter captain a speedy recovery.