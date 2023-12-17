Top Strategist Resigns From DeSantis Super PAC Amid Several High-Profile Departures

A top strategist resigned from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ super PAC Saturday amid several high-profile departures.

Republican strategist Jeff Roe announced his resignation from the presidential candidate’s Never Back Down organization, which has been siphoning support as of lately, Politico reported.

“I cannot in good conscience stay affiliated with Never Back Down given the statements in the Washington Post today,” Roe wrote in a statement posted on X. “They are not true and an unwanted distraction at a critical time for Governor DeSantis. I am resigning my position effective immediately.”

I can’t believe it ended this way. I’m so proud to have worked alongside these men and women at NBD 24/7 the past nine months to save the country. Good luck the next 28 days and a wake up. I’m so sorry I can’t be there with you. pic.twitter.com/Rh4oQQ1tAE — Jeff Roe (@jeffroe) December 17, 2023

Roe departed Never Back Down after an article about disagreements between the super PAC and DeSantis’ campaign was published in The Washington Post, the outlet reported.

Three top Never Back Down officials, including the super PAC’s chief executive officer, were fired within the past two weeks, according to the outlet. The board’s chairman, Adam Laxalt, and the super PAC’s president, Chris Jankowski, left on their own volition.

“Governor DeSantis has been an exceptional governor and I hope he will be the 47th President of the United States. I wish the Governor, First Lady, and their entire team the best through the rest of the campaign,” Roe wrote. (RELATED: ‘It’s A Great Idea’: DeSantis Suggests Relocating Dept Of Agriculture To Another State)

Never Back Down is the main super PAC supporting DeSantis’ campaign, according to the outlet. Republican strategist Phil Cox, who has supported and advised the governor’s presidential campaign, took the helm of the super PAC to help DeSantis before the Iowa caucuses.