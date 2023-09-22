EXCLUSIVE: DeSantis PAC Launches New Energy Ads In Gas Stations

The political action committee (PAC) supporting Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential bid will release an ad Friday in gas stations across Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

The political marketing will share his plan to try to bring gas prices down to $2.00 per gallon by 2025.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the ad, which comes after DeSantis rolled out his Plan to Revive American Energy Dominance, with the goal of lowering gas prices to $2.00 per gallon in 2025. DeSantis’ Freedom to Fuel plan has six main components: “Restore American Energy Dominance,” “Save the American Automobile,” “Elevate Evidence Over Ideology,” “Reform Environmental Permitting and End Green Lawfare,” “Jump-Start Critical Mineral and Federal Land Development,” and “Build the Most Efficient, Affordable, and Reliable Energy Grid in the World.”

"People are hurting," DeSantis states in the new ad. "My vision is open up energy. Let's get back to $2.00 a gallon for gas, that's what the American people need. We will be energy dominant again in this country."

WATCH:



"As President, I will be laser-focused on reducing gas prices and energy costs," DeSantis said in a press release regarding his energy plan. "We will unleash American energy dominance as a way to stop inflation and achieve $2 gas in 2025. We need a pro-America energy policy that puts Midland over Moscow, the Marcellus over the Mullahs, and the Bakken over Beijing."

The ad will start rolling out Friday in gas stations across the three states.