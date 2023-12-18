Accountant-Turned-Stripper Says She Makes Bank Catering To Wall Street Clients

An accountant-turned-stripper says she is quite busy during the “holiday rush,” raking in the dough from wealthy Wall Street bankers.

Mia Lee, a prominent dancer in a New York strip club, makes about $34,000 a week during the holiday season, according to a Business Insider report Monday. The stripper spends most of December in private rooms or off in the quaint gateways with her clients before they fly home to see their families, she told the outlet.

Lee is as money-oriented as the clients she satisfies. Before making a career in the adult industry, Lee was working as a forensic accountant, investigating financial reports and detecting potential fraud.

Excited to announce that I’m now on YouTube and face out! As many of you know, I’ve been doing pro-bono financial literacy education in the adult industry for the past 5 years. Please follow, like, RT and share Money Talks with Mia.https://t.co/qaOO3PRjHU — Mia Lee | NYC (@MiaLeeNYC) December 11, 2023

“I think it’s a combination of the cold weather and holiday parties that bring out more clients. And a decent number of them don’t really like spending time with their families, so they’re looking for an escape,” Lee told Business Insider.

Lee, like many doctors and nurses, spends the weekday hours on call as a stripper, as one of the club’s top earners, her house is nearby, Business Insider reported. (RELATED: Florida Woman Follows In Mother’s Footsteps, Becomes Stripper)

“Clients often tell me I’m the most interesting woman they’ve ever met. I traveled to over 60 countries, speak four languages, and have a slew of ‘tomboy’ hobbies like competitive shooting and racing,” Lee said.

Lee has close to 30 thousand followers on Twitter and runs a channel on YouTube teaching financial literacy in the adult industry.